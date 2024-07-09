TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Xiaomi Su7 Gets Showcased In India For The First Time
In pics: Xiaomi SU7 gets showcased in India for the first time
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
09 Jul 2024, 15:27 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Xiaomi SU7 has been available in the Chinese market since March 2024 and features a claimed maximum range of 600-800 km depending on the variant.
1/10
The Xiaomi SU7 is the smartphone company’s first ever electric car that was launched for the Chinese market in March of this year and is a result of a $10 billion dollar project.
2/10
The SU7 was recently showcased in India in an event to mark the company’s milestone of operating for 10 years on Indian soil.
3/10
The SU7 comes in two variants for the Chinese market. The first promises a driving range of 668 km on a single charge, while the second claims that the SU7 can run for 800 km on a single charge.
4/10
Xiaomi claims that the SU7 boasts a top speed of 265 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under three seconds.
5/10
The SU7 features a seven-inch digital gauge cluster, 5.6-inch heads-up display, wireless phone charging slot, powered front seats and a 25-speaker setup.
6/10
Xiaomi has further equipped the car with seven airbags, ABS, stability control systems, and LiDAR-powered Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that enables emergency braking and lane driving aids.
7/10
The Xiaomi SU7 is priced at $35,000 (approximately
₹
25 lakh) and is $4,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model 3 in China.
8/10
The SU7 measures 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and 1,455 mm in height. The car comes with a 3,000 mm wheelbase and brings a combined frunk and bootspace of 622 litres.
9/10
While Xiaomi aims for 100,000 deliveries by the end of the year, the company has already managed to rake in more than 70,000 orders for the SU7 in the short time span since its introduction.
10/10
Although the SU7 is unlikely to be brought to India for sale anytime soon, the showcasing of the car in India can be attributed to Xiaomi’s product strategy diversification.
First Published Date:
09 Jul 2024, 15:27 PM IST
TAGS:
electric car
electric vehicle
ev
Xiaomi
Xiaomi SU7
