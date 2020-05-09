In pics: With 'safety first' motto, car makers rev up engine of production again 12 Photos . Updated: 09 May 2020, 03:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk As car makers around the world are gearing up to resume production after easing of lockdown, they are making sure to put employees' safety and health first.Companies claim safety protocols such as thermal scanning, wearing of masks and gloves, and maintaining social distancing are being followed. 1/12As Renault restarted its factory in France, workers were instructed to follow various safety protocols in order to avoid getting infected from coronavirus. Equipped with gloves and masks, Renault employees take their place at marked out spots on the assembly line so as to maintain social distancing protocols. (AFP) 2/12As safety of employees is of utmost importance, Renault has installed table top protective screens at assembly lines of its factory in France. It helps avoid unnecessary physical contact while workers spend time together during breaks. (Bloomberg) 3/12As workers return to Toyota's factory in Onnaing, northern France, they are being instructed on ways to protect themselves from infection in the workplace. Here, an employee hands over a protective mask to a worker while telling her how to use it. (AP) 4/12Before being allowed inside, each Toyota worker has to pass through a temperature check to ensure that the person is not infected by coronavirus. Only those with no health issues are then given protective equipment and sent inside. (AP) 5/12Lamborghini resumed production at its Sant'Agata Bolognese plant in Italy on May 4 with all safety measures intact. Workers have been instructed to wear protective gears like masks and gloves as well as maintain social distance. (AFP) 6/12In line with safety protocols issued by the government, Lamborghini has installed hand sanitising machines at its plant in Italy. Here, a worker is seen cleaning her hands with sanitiser before resuming work. (AFP) 7/12As Fiat resumes production work at its plant in Italy, preparations for worker safety have been given utmost priority. Plastic sheets have been laid between two workers needing to face each other to perform their task in order to help avoid transmission of infection. (AP) 8/12As workers return to work at Fiat's Italian plant, safety kits with rubber gloves and face masks are being distributed at the entrance. The personal protective gear will help workers avoid transmission of infection at workplace. (AP) 9/12Lower Saxony's State Premier Stephan Weil (R) washes his hands as he visits the plant of Volkswagen Germany. In line with essential safety protocols, Volkswagen has installed wash basins where any visitor or worker can keep washing hands from time to time. (AFP) 10/12An employee at Volkswagen's German plant disinfects his work tool at the end of his shift. This and other such guidelines have been issued in the interest of workers' safety. (REUTERS) 11/12As General Motors prepares to resume production at its plants in the US, an employee tests a fever-scanning thermal camera at a facility in Warren, Michigan, as part of a new procedure for employees entering the factories. (VIA REUTERS) 12/12In this photo dated April 8, employees work on a car assembly line at the Dongfeng Honda factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The workers can be seen wearing protective gears like masks and gloves in line with safety protocols. (AP)