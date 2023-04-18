In Pics: Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition brings a rugged feel to the compact SUV
The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition adds cosmetic upgrades for a rugged look on the SUV and is available only on the 1.5 TSI GT variant.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
18 Apr 2023, 15:24 PM
1/11
The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition is exclusively available on the 1.5 TSI GT variant and is part of the upcoming ‘GT Limited Collection’ announced
2/11
The Taigun Trail Edition gets a chrome accent on the grille and a bold chrome accent on the lower grille
3/11
The Taigun Trail comes with ‘trail’ inspired graphics on the sides with a chrome lining on the door cladding
4/11
There's a new ‘Trail’ badge on the boot of the special edition model
5/11
The Taigun Trail Edition gets functional roof rails and a roof foil, which brings more utility to the model
6/11
The 16-inch wheels are finished in black on the Taigun Trail Edition, further adding to the sharp looks
7/11
The ORVMs are finished in black with red accents and get integrated puddle lamps that project the VW logo on the Trail edition
8/11
The cabin layout stays the same on the Taigun Trail Edition but you get 3D floor mats and SS foot pedals
9/11
The leatherette seat covers get the Trail name embossed with contrast red piping all around on the Taigun Trail Edition
10/11
Other features have been carried over including ambient lighting, electric sunroof, wireless charging, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital console and more
11/11
The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition will go on sale after June this year when the automaker starts rolling out the GT Limited Collection. Prices should be around ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom)
First Published Date:
18 Apr 2023, 15:24 PM IST
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW