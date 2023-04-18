Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition brings a rugged feel to the compact SUV

The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition adds cosmetic upgrades for a rugged look on the SUV and is available only on the 1.5 TSI GT variant. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 15:24 PM
1/11 The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition is exclusively available on the 1.5 TSI GT variant and is part of the upcoming ‘GT Limited Collection’ announced
2/11 The Taigun Trail Edition gets a chrome accent on the grille and a bold chrome accent on the lower grille
3/11 The Taigun Trail comes with ‘trail’ inspired graphics on the sides with a chrome lining on the door cladding 

4/11 There's a new ‘Trail’ badge on the boot of the special edition model
5/11 The Taigun Trail Edition gets functional roof rails and a roof foil, which brings more utility to the model
6/11 The 16-inch wheels are finished in black on the Taigun Trail Edition, further adding to the sharp looks
7/11 The ORVMs are finished in black with red accents and get integrated puddle lamps that project the VW logo on the Trail edition
8/11 The cabin layout stays the same on the Taigun Trail Edition but you get 3D floor mats and SS foot pedals 
9/11 The leatherette seat covers get the Trail name embossed with contrast red piping all around on the Taigun Trail Edition
10/11 Other features have been carried over including ambient lighting, electric sunroof, wireless charging, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital console and more
11/11 The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition will go on sale after June this year when the automaker starts rolling out the GT Limited Collection. Prices should be around 17 lakh (ex-showroom)
First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 15:24 PM IST
Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Volkswagen Ind
