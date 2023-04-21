In pics: Volkswagen Taigun Matte Grey Edition introduced
Market introduction of the Volkswagen Taigun Matte Grey Edition will take place from June 2023 onwards.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 17:00 PM 1/6 Volkswagen has introduced new Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint on the Taigun GT Plus MT. It is a part of the company's new GT Edge Limited Collection. 2/6 Market introduction of the vehicle will take place from June 2023 onwards. 3/6 Door handles, door mirrors and rear roof spoiler of the Taigun Matte Edition comes in glossy black. 4/6 Taigun Matte Edition gets GT branding on front grille, at rear as well as GT Fender badge. 5/6 Safety features on the vcehicle include rear seat belt reminder and electronic stability control. 6/6 Other features on the Volkswagen Taigun Matte Edition include smart touch climatronic auto AC and ventilated front seats.
21 Apr 2023, 17:00 PM IST
