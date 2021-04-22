Top Sections
In Pics: Volkswagen's biggest SUV Talagaon

6 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 02:19 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Volkswagen has unveiled its biggest-ever SUV Talagaon in China at the Shanghai Auto Show.

1/6Volkswagen Talagaon is the biggest SUV from the German automaker, unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show.
2/6Underpinned by the Volkswagen MQB architecture, the Talagaon SUV is based on the SMV concept model.
3/6The Volkswagen Talagaon is exclusively meant for Chinese market, developed jointly by the VW and FAW.
4/6The SUV comes with LED lighting package, muscular bumpers, skid plates and shiny appealing overall design.
5/6The cabin of the Volkswagen Talagaon comes with premium Nappa leather, contrast stitching, digital display and premium features.
6/6Volkswagen Talagon will be available with at least two different powertrain options.
