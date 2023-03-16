Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Volkswagen Id.2 Concept Ev Will Have A Driving Range Of 450 Km

Volkswagen has unveiled the concept version of its upcoming ID.2. It is an electric hatchback that will have front wheel drive and a WLTP-claimed range of 450 km. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 11:37 AM
1/11 Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.2 Concept. The production-spec version is expected to hit the Europen market in 2025.
2/11 The The ID.2 is a front-wheel drive electric hatchback. 
3/11 The ID.2 is based on the MEB entry platform. 

4/11 The MEB platform is essentially an electric skateboard platform. So, the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. 
5/11 The ID.2 will have a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge. 
6/11 The ID.2  will come with innovative technological features such as Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT or Electric Vehicle Route Planner and a new Volkswagen design language
7/11 The dashboard gets two screens. There is a digital driver's display while the other one is larger and is a touchscreen infotainment system. 
8/11 It seems like Volkswagen will be updating the user interface of the infotainment system as well. 
9/11 One of the easter egg that Volkswagen has implemented is the Play button on the accelerator while the brake pedal gets a pause button.
10/11 Volkswagen is aiming to have a starting price of less than 25,000 euros for the ID.2,
11/11 The electric motor on the ID.2 will be able to produce 226 Ps. 
First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric vehicles EV ID.2
