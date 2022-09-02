In pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition marks 20 years of hatchback
The Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition will go on sale in fall 2022 in the North American market.
There are 19-inch Estoril wheels finished in Gloss Black and are fitted with 235/35 summer performance tires.
Volkswagen has removed the electric sunroof from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition to shed some weight and streamline hatchback's roofline.
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition has been introduced for the North American market. It celebrates 20 years of Golf R.
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is built on the latest generation of Golf R which is currently on sale in the global market.
Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition uses EA888 evo4 TSI engine that produces 315 hp of max power. The hot hatchback is bsaed on MQB chassis.
First Published Date: 02 Sep 2022, 15:16 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Golf R Volkswagen Golf R Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition
