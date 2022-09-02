HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition Marks 20 Years Of Hatchback

In pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition marks 20 years of hatchback

The Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition will go on sale in fall 2022 in the North American market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2022, 15:16 PM
There are 19-inch Estoril wheels finished in Gloss Black and are fitted with 235/35 summer performance tires.
1/5
There are 19-inch Estoril wheels finished in Gloss Black and are fitted with 235/35 summer performance tires.
There are 19-inch Estoril wheels finished in Gloss Black and are fitted with 235/35 summer performance tires.
There are 19-inch Estoril wheels finished in Gloss Black and are fitted with 235/35 summer performance tires.
Volkswagen has removed the electric sunroof from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition to shed some weight and streamline hatchback's roofline.
2/5
Volkswagen has removed the electric sunroof from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition to shed some weight and streamline hatchback's roofline.
Volkswagen has removed the electric sunroof from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition to shed some weight and streamline hatchback's roofline.
Volkswagen has removed the electric sunroof from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition to shed some weight and streamline hatchback's roofline.
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition has been introduced for the North American market. It celebrates 20 years of Golf R. 
3/5
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition has been introduced for the North American market. It celebrates 20 years of Golf R. 
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition has been introduced for the North American market. It celebrates 20 years of Golf R. 
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition has been introduced for the North American market. It celebrates 20 years of Golf R. 
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is built on the latest generation of Golf R which is currently on sale in the global market. 
4/5
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is built on the latest generation of Golf R which is currently on sale in the global market. 
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is built on the latest generation of Golf R which is currently on sale in the global market. 
The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is built on the latest generation of Golf R which is currently on sale in the global market. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition uses EA888 evo4 TSI engine that produces 315 hp of max power. The hot hatchback is bsaed on MQB chassis. 
5/5
Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition uses EA888 evo4 TSI engine that produces 315 hp of max power. The hot hatchback is bsaed on MQB chassis. 
Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition uses EA888 evo4 TSI engine that produces 315 hp of max power. The hot hatchback is bsaed on MQB chassis. 
Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition uses EA888 evo4 TSI engine that produces 315 hp of max power. The hot hatchback is bsaed on MQB chassis. 
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 02 Sep 2022, 15:16 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Golf R Volkswagen Golf R Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla owners go on hunger strike in this country. Know why
Tesla owners go on hunger strike in this country. Know why
In pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition marks 20 years of hatchback
In pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition marks 20 years of hatchback
Can tomatoes cause accidents? One lakh spilled on road sure can. Check this out
Can tomatoes cause accidents? One lakh spilled on road sure can. Check this out
Volkswagen delivers over 5,000 units of Virtus sedan in two months
Volkswagen delivers over 5,000 units of Virtus sedan in two months
Watch: Mahindra Bolero modified to be a booze shop on wheels, now busted
Watch: Mahindra Bolero modified to be a booze shop on wheels, now busted

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city