Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Volkswagen bets big on SUVs with new 2022 Taos

In pics: Volkswagen bets big on SUVs with new 2022 Taos

6 Photos . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 11:09 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Some of the features in the Volkswagen Taos SUV include automatic headlights, push-button start, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and rain-sensing wipers, among others.

1/6Volkswagen has officially unveiled the Taos SUV in the US. The car will be produced at its plant in Mexico and will be available in three trims - S, SE, and SEL.
2/6The SUV is 4,533 mm long from nose to tail, has a wheelbase of 2,689 mm, is 1,841 mm wide and stands 1,635 tall.
3/6The SUV gets a sculpted hood, LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), an illuminated light line stretching outward from the logo and four wheel designs.
4/6The car gets eight colour options and a panoramic sunroof is also offered as an optional extra.
5/6On the inside, the car has been equipped with Volkswagen Digital Cockpit configurable instrument cluster as standard while an eight-inch screen is responsible for infotainment duties. The upper variants also get 10-color ambient lighting and a premium eight-speaker music system from Beats.
6/6Taos gets 1.5-liter version of the EA211 turbocharged four-cylinder engine that currently powers the Jetta sedan in the US. There is 156 bhp of power and 249 Nm of torque.
