Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Volkswagen Beetles In All Hues Exhibited At Event In Sri Lanka

In pics: Volkswagen Beetles in all hues exhibited at event in Sri Lanka

Volkswagen Beetle Owners’ Club of Sri Lanka was formed by a group of owners 25 years ago and has a membership of over 250 at present.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Nov 2022, 18:03 PM
Follow us on:
1/8 Volkswagen Beetle Owners' Club of Sri Lanka exhibited members' cars during an event in Colombo. (AFP)
2/8 The Beetle Owners’ Club held the Silver Jubilee Volkswagen Pageant 2022 at the Excel World based at TB Jaya Mawatha, Colombo 10. (AFP)
3/8 The event saw a few recently restored Split Glass Beetles and a host of Volkswagen Vans from the very early models to the later day Bay window models (AFP)
4/8 The event was filled with fun activities such as checking one's parking skills and advice by a senior Volkswagen Guru who gave tips on keeping the car alive. (AFP)

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
5/8 LOLC Holdings Ltd has been the main sponsor for this year’s Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Volkswagen Beetle Owner's Club (AFP)
6/8 The Volkswagen Beetle Owners’ Club was formed by a group of Owners has reached 25 years and has a membership of over 250 at present.  (AFP)
7/8 Many of the first imports of the Volkswagen Beetle in the early 50s are still with the Club. (AFP)
8/8 The Club consists of both young and old members and some who are the third generation of owners of the Beetle. (AFP)
First Published Date: 20 Nov 2022, 18:03 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Beetle Beetle Volkswagen
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS