In pics: Volkswagen Beetles in all hues exhibited at event in Sri Lanka

Volkswagen Beetle Owners’ Club of Sri Lanka was formed by a group of owners 25 years ago and has a membership of over 250 at present.
20 Nov 2022
Volkswagen Beetle Owners' Club of Sri Lanka exhibited members' cars during an event in Colombo.
Volkswagen Beetle Owners' Club of Sri Lanka exhibited members' cars during an event in Colombo. (AFP)
The Beetle Owners’ Club held the Silver Jubilee Volkswagen Pageant 2022 at the Excel World based at TB Jaya Mawatha, Colombo 10.
The Beetle Owners’ Club held the Silver Jubilee Volkswagen Pageant 2022 at the Excel World based at TB Jaya Mawatha, Colombo 10. (AFP)
The event saw a few recently restored Split Glass Beetles and a host of Volkswagen Vans from the very early models to the later day Bay window models
The event saw a few recently restored Split Glass Beetles and a host of Volkswagen Vans from the very early models to the later day Bay window models (AFP)
The event was filled with fun activities such as checking one's parking skills and advice by a senior Volkswagen Guru who gave tips on keeping the car alive.
The event was filled with fun activities such as checking one's parking skills and advice by a senior Volkswagen Guru who gave tips on keeping the car alive. (AFP)
LOLC Holdings Ltd has been the main sponsor for this year’s Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Volkswagen Beetle Owner's Club
LOLC Holdings Ltd has been the main sponsor for this year’s Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Volkswagen Beetle Owner's Club (AFP)
The Volkswagen Beetle Owners’ Club was formed by a group of Owners has reached 25 years and has a membership of over 250 at present. 
The Volkswagen Beetle Owners’ Club was formed by a group of Owners has reached 25 years and has a membership of over 250 at present.  (AFP)
Many of the first imports of the Volkswagen Beetle in the early 50s are still with the Club.
Many of the first imports of the Volkswagen Beetle in the early 50s are still with the Club. (AFP)
The Club consists of both young and old members and some who are the third generation of owners of the Beetle.
The Club consists of both young and old members and some who are the third generation of owners of the Beetle. (AFP)
