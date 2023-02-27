Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Vintage cars, motorcycles zip through Delhi roads

As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles took part in a vintage vehicles rally that was held in the national capital.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 14:04 PM
1/10 Vintage vehicles took part in a drive rally organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India in association with Delhi transport department at Major Dhayan Chand stadium, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ayush Chopra)
2/10 New Delhi, Feb 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena rides a vintage car during a Vintage car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Chopra/ANI)
3/10 As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles zipped through the roads of the national capital as part of the rally. (Ayush Chopra/ANI)

4/10 The event started from the National Stadium and culminated at the Delhi Gymkhana Club. (PTI)
5/10 The event witnessed cars and bikes ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s. The oldest car that took part in the rally was a 1928 model while the least old was of 1970s period. (PTI)
6/10 Some of the rare marquees that took part in the event included models from Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, and Bugatti, among others. (PTI)
7/10 The event saw participation from various corporate leaders and vintage car collectors from across the country. (PTI)
8/10 The vintage vehicles' rally was held with an aim to showcase the automotive and industrial heritage to the public. (PTI)
9/10 Some other marquees that took part in the event included Buicks, Alfa Romeo, Fiats, Triumphs, Singers, Peugeots, Mercedes, and Mustangs, among others. (PTI)
10/10 The event also highlighted India's presidency of the G20 Summit and helped spread the message of the restoration of vintage vehicles. (PTI)
First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 14:03 PM IST
