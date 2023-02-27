HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Vintage Cars, Motorcycles Zip Through Delhi Roads

In pics: Vintage cars, motorcycles zip through Delhi roads

As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles took part in a vintage vehicles rally that was held in the national capital.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 14:04 PM
Vintage vehicles took part in a drive rally organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India in association with Delhi transport department at Major Dhayan Chand stadium, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Vintage vehicles took part in a drive rally organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India in association with Delhi transport department at Major Dhayan Chand stadium, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ayush Chopra)
New Delhi, Feb 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena rides a vintage car during a Vintage car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Feb 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena rides a vintage car during a Vintage car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Chopra/ANI)
As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles zipped through the roads of the national capital as part of the rally.
As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles zipped through the roads of the national capital as part of the rally. (Ayush Chopra/ANI)
The event started from the National Stadium and culminated at the Delhi Gymkhana Club.
The event started from the National Stadium and culminated at the Delhi Gymkhana Club. (PTI)
The event witnessed cars and bikes ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s. The oldest car that took part in the rally was a 1928 model while the least old was of 1970s period.
The event witnessed cars and bikes ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s. The oldest car that took part in the rally was a 1928 model while the least old was of 1970s period. (PTI)
Some of the rare marquees that took part in the event included models from Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, and Bugatti, among others.
Some of the rare marquees that took part in the event included models from Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, and Bugatti, among others. (PTI)
The event saw participation from various corporate leaders and vintage car collectors from across the country.
The event saw participation from various corporate leaders and vintage car collectors from across the country. (PTI)
The vintage vehicles' rally was held with an aim to showcase the automotive and industrial heritage to the public.
The vintage vehicles' rally was held with an aim to showcase the automotive and industrial heritage to the public. (PTI)
Some other marquees that took part in the event included Buicks, Alfa Romeo, Fiats, Triumphs, Singers, Peugeots, Mercedes, and Mustangs, among others.
Some other marquees that took part in the event included Buicks, Alfa Romeo, Fiats, Triumphs, Singers, Peugeots, Mercedes, and Mustangs, among others. (PTI)
The event also highlighted India's presidency of the G20 Summit and helped spread the message of the restoration of vintage vehicles.
The event also highlighted India's presidency of the G20 Summit and helped spread the message of the restoration of vintage vehicles. (PTI)
First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 14:03 PM IST
