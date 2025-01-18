HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Vinfast Vf 7 Showcased In India. Launch Coming Up Soon

In pics: VinFast VF 7 showcased in India. Launch coming up soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 18:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Vietnam EV brand VinFast has landed in India and VF 7 will be its main weapon to wow potential buyers with.
VF 7
1/5

Vietnamese EV company VinFast has officially landed on Indian shores and announced its entry with the VF 7 at Auto Expo 2025.

VF 7

Vietnamese EV company VinFast has officially landed on Indian shores and announced its entry with the VF 7 at Auto Expo 2025.

VF7
2/5
The VF7 is an all-electric five-seater SUV that gets a 75.3 kWh battery pack and can go up to 450 km (claimed) on a full charge.
VF7
The VF7 is an all-electric five-seater SUV that gets a 75.3 kWh battery pack and can go up to 450 km (claimed) on a full charge.
VF 7
3/5
The VinFast VF 7 is offered in either single or dual-electric motor setup variants. The single-motor variant powers the front wheels producing 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The dual motor variant on the other hand gets all-wheel drive technology. The two motors churn out 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque in totality. 
VF 7
The VinFast VF 7 is offered in either single or dual-electric motor setup variants. The single-motor variant powers the front wheels producing 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The dual motor variant on the other hand gets all-wheel drive technology. The two motors churn out 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque in totality. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Vinfast Vf E34 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF e34
BatteryCapacity Icon41.9 kWh Range Icon318 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon75.3 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF9
BatteryCapacity Icon123 kwh Range Icon531 km
₹ 65 - 67 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF8
BatteryCapacity Icon87.7 kWh Range Icon425 km
₹ 40 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF3
Range Icon210 km
₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF6
BatteryCapacity Icon59.6 kwh Range Icon399 km
₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
VF 7
4/5
On both variants, the battery pack remains the same while the single-charge range varies from 450 km (single motor) to 431 km (dual motor). 
VF 7
On both variants, the battery pack remains the same while the single-charge range varies from 450 km (single motor) to 431 km (dual motor). 
VF 7
5/5
Packed with features, the VinFast VF 7 will be the flagship from the company in India although in global markets, it also offers even more premium models.
VF 7
Packed with features, the VinFast VF 7 will be the flagship from the company in India although in global markets, it also offers even more premium models.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 18:11 PM IST
TAGS: VinFast VinFast VF7 VF7 EV electric vehicle electric car VF 7 VinFast VF 7

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.