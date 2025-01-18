In pics: VinFast VF 7 showcased in India. Launch coming up soon
- Vietnam EV brand VinFast has landed in India and VF 7 will be its main weapon to wow potential buyers with.
Vietnamese EV company VinFast has officially landed on Indian shores and announced its entry with the VF 7 at Auto Expo 2025.
The VF7 is an all-electric five-seater SUV that gets a 75.3 kWh battery pack and can go up to 450 km (claimed) on a full charge.
The VinFast VF 7 is offered in either single or dual-electric motor setup variants. The single-motor variant powers the front wheels producing 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The dual motor variant on the other hand gets all-wheel drive technology. The two motors churn out 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque in totality.
On both variants, the battery pack remains the same while the single-charge range varies from 450 km (single motor) to 431 km (dual motor).
Packed with features, the VinFast VF 7 will be the flagship from the company in India although in global markets, it also offers even more premium models.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 18:11 PM IST
