In pics: Ultraviolette F77 is the first performance electric motorcycle in India
Ultraviolette F77 has a power output of between 36.2 hp and 40.5 hp, depending on the variant. The acceleration times and range also improve as the person decides to opt for the higher variant.
Ultraviolette F77 is made as India's first performance electric motorcycle.
The prices of the Ultraviolette F77 starts at ₹3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
There is also a F77 Limited which is priced at ₹5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more powerful than the rest of the variants, gets a special colour scheme and is individually numbered.
There will be two variants on offer, the F77 and F77 Recon.
The charging port is placed on top of the tank. This is where usually the fuel tank is placed in petrol-powered motorcycles.
The Recon has a claimed range of 307 km whereas the F77 has a claimed range of 206 km.
The F77 can be charged using a standard charger and a Boost charger.
The instrument cluster is a TFT display which gets Bluetooth connectivity.
There are three colour schemes on offer, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
Ultraviolette F77 uses a chain-drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
The F77 also gets adjustable front suspension and brake lever.
Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.
First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 14:30 PM IST
