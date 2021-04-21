In pics: Triumph launches India-bound Street Scrambler and Scrambler Sandstorm 9 Photos . Updated: 21 Apr 2021, 09:57 AM IST HT Auto Desk The Street Scrambler Sandstorm stands out from the Street Scrambler on basis of selection of original accessories that come standard, like aluminium skid plate, grille for the headlight with the Triumph triangle or rubber knee protectors. 1/9Triumph has launched 2021 Street Scrambler priced at 10,800 euros (converted to roughly ₹9.79 lakh). The bike is expected to be launched in India soon. 2/9The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler maintains its configuration of dual high-exit exhaust, LED headlights, or a side plate that recalls the number plates of yesteryear. 3/9It continues to feature premium details such as the brushed aluminium finish for the throttle body trims, heel protectors and the headlight brackets. The bike gets a new upholstery for the seat in leather and textile, 'beartrap' style footpegs, lockable tank or front fender. 4/9Triumph offers up to 120 original accessories, including the side cases for those who want to accessorize their Street Scrambler. The bike will be made available in Jet Black, Urban Gray and Matt Khaki with Matt Ironstone. 5/9The bike comes with an updated engine. Its 900cc inline twin is liquid-cooled and delivers 65hp with a maximum torque of 80Nm at just 3,250rpm. 6/9The bike will offer 3 driving modes (Road, Rain and Off Road) as well as ABS and switchable traction control. It also incorporates immobiliser and USB power socket. 7/9Triumph has also launhced a special limited-run edition of the India-bound bike called the Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition. Only 775 units will be product. 8/9This exclusive edition differs from the standard version with its Matt Stor Gray and Ironstone paint, as well as the factory installed Matt Storm Gray high front fender. 9/9The price of this special edition is 11,500 euros (roughly converted to ₹10.42 lakh). Each of the 775 units will be delivered with its own personalised certificate of authenticity with the chassis number.