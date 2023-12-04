HT Auto
In pics: Toyota Urban SUV Concept is a stunner on wheels. Check all images

Toyota Urban SUV Concept will transcend into its production form and roll off production lines towards the end of 2024.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM
Toyota Urban Concept
1/7
Toyota Urban Concept SUV has been revealed to the world. Although it has not been given an official name yet, the Japanese auto giant is making some very big promises through it as the company looks to drive out multiple EVs in select markets in the times to come.
Toyota Urban Concept
Toyota Urban Concept
2/7
The Toyota Urban Concept is near production form and the final model will be rolled out from manufacturing lines by end of 2024, the company has confirmed.
Toyota Urban Concept
Toyota Urban Concept
3/7
The production version of the Toyota Urban Concept will be the most compact and accessible in a planned six-model dedicated BEV (battery electric vehicle) line-up and will compete in the B-SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Concept
Toyota Urban Concept
4/7
Toyota says it has given a big emphasis on the EV design to showcase SUV credentials, complete with large wheel arches and strong shoulder lines. Although the cabin remains a secret, the EV claims to have a flexible interior which will offer quite a lot of space.
Toyota Urban Concept
Toyota Urban Concept
5/7
The concept measures 4,300 mm in length, stands 1,820 mm in width and has a height of 1,620 mm.
Toyota Urban Concept
Toyota Urban Concept
6/7
The production version of the EV will come with both front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive variants.
Toyota Urban Concept
Toyota Urban Concept
7/7
Exact specifications - battery, range and power - have not yet been revealed by Toyota.
Toyota Urban Concept
First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota EV Electric vehicle evx electric car

