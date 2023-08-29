Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Toyota Innova Hycross Flex Fuel Mpv, World's First Car That Runs Fully On Ethanol, Debuts

In pics: Toyota Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV runs fully on ethanol

The flex-fuel Toyota Innova HyCross MPV is compatible with BS 6 Stage II norms.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Aug 2023, 17:47 PM

1/7 Toyota Motor has introduced the world's first car that can run fully on alternative fuel - ethanol and is equipped with a flex-fuel engine. The model is based on the Innova HyCross MPV and was officially launched at an event presided over by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
2/7 The electrified Innova HyCross flex-fuel is prototype in nature and is compatible with the latest emission norms of Bharat Stage 6 II. The electrified flex-fuel Innova HyCross will also be able to generate electric power on its own and able to run on EV mode as well as it gets a lithium-ion battery pack.
3/7 Toyota Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV will run entirely on ethanol, a fuel derived from plants. The ethanol is graded E100, signifying that the car run fully on the alternative fuel. However, it is not yet known if and when the production version of the electrified flex-fuel model will hit the Indian roads.

4/7 For the flex-fuel version of the Innova HyCross, the company had to tune the engine so that it could run on E100 grade ethanol. The fuel tank and fuel pipe have also been modified. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine unit, also used in the standard Innova HyCross, is compatible with E85 fuel. The spark plugs and piston rings of the MPV have been changed too.
5/7 Toyota has also added a cold-start system to the vehicle which allows it to power up in cold conditions as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius. The standard Innova HyCross hybrid MPV can generate 181 bhp of power and offer fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl. Toyota says the flex-fuel model can offer 30 to 50 per cent more efficiency.
6/7 India's push for biofuel or alternative cleaner fuel gained momentum last year when the Centre rolled out petrol mixed with ethanol. India aims to achieve 20 per cent ethanol mixed in petrol by 2025.
7/7 Gadkari has been advocating use of alternative fuel every now and then to reduce costly import of crude oil, which is processed to produce conventional fuels like petrol and diesel. The introduction of alternative fuel also aims to reduce pollution as well as India's carbon footprint.
First Published Date: 29 Aug 2023, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Innova HyCross flex fuel Nitin Gadkari
