In pics: Toyota electric driverless car specially designed for Tokyo Olympics
. Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 04:36 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Toyota e-palette driverless car has been designed based on feedback from athletes about their mobility needs. The electric and automated vehicle has a range of around 150 kms on a single charge and can run at a speed of 19 kmph.
1/7Toyota has offered a number of its cube-shaped e-palette electric autonomous vehicles, called the Tokyo 2020 Version of these, to support athlete mobility at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games this year.
2/7Toyota e-palette vehicles will move participants between venues and Games village in a loop-line transportation at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to kick off this week.
3/7The Toyota e-Palette was first revealed and exhibited at the carmaker's booth during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show held in Japan. It stands 5,255 mm in length, 2,065 mm in width and 2,760 mm in height.
4/7The autonomous vehicle can accommodate up to 20 passengers at a time, including an operator. It can also accommodate four passenger on wheelchairs while seven others can stand.
5/7The Toyota e-Palette is equipped with large sliding doors, low floors, electric ramps, and an Arrival Control system for use when approaching destinations. This enables passengers, including those in wheelchairs, to enter and exit quickly and easily.
6/7Inside the autonomous vehicle, its floor, trim, seats, and other components get a colour contrasts that assist people with colour-blindness. The vehicle also gets an external human-machine interface designed to assist communication during automated driving.
7/7Toyota e-palette comes equipped with cameras and LiDAR that helps the vehicle to constantly monitor with a full 360-degree field of vision around it. The vehicle also checks its speed in accordance with the surrounding environment.
