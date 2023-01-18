In pics: Toyota bZ4X showcased at Auto Expo, is brand's first electric vehicle
Toyota bZ4X has a claimed driving range of 559 km for the front-wheel drive variant whereas the all-wheel drive variant has a range of 559 km.
1/11
The bZ4X is the first electric vehicle from Toyota. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
2/11
As of now, Toyota has not revealed if they will launch the bZ4X in the Indian market or not.
3/11
The bZ4X has a claimed driving range of 559 km. It competes against the rivals such as Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
4/11
The interior has a multi-function steering wheel with a digital instrument cluster.
5/11
The infotainment system has a horizontal layout and is a touchscreen unit.
6/11
The EV's FWD variant can generate a power output of 201 hp while the AWD variant can churn up to 214 hp of power.
7/11
The former promises to offer a range of up to 559 km while the latter offers 540 km on a single charge.
8/11
These include 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast chargers. The EV comes with a socket which allows charging at home as well as charging stations.
9/11
In terms of size, the bZ4X is slightly larger than the RAV4 that is on sale in the global market.
10/11
The bZ4X is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform.
11/11
The bZ4x can touch the speed of 100 kmph in about seven seconds.
First Published Date:
18 Jan 2023, 19:11 PM IST