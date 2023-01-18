Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Toyota Bz4x Showcased At Auto Expo, Is Brand's First Electric Vehicle

In pics: Toyota bZ4X showcased at Auto Expo, is brand's first electric vehicle

Toyota bZ4X has a claimed driving range of 559 km for the front-wheel drive variant whereas the all-wheel drive variant has a range of 559 km. 
By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 18 Jan 2023, 19:11 PM
Follow us on:
1/11 The bZ4X is the first electric vehicle from Toyota. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
2/11 As of now, Toyota has not revealed if they will launch the bZ4X in the Indian market or not.
3/11 The bZ4X has a claimed driving range of 559 km. It competes against the rivals such as Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/11 The interior has a multi-function steering wheel with a digital instrument cluster.
5/11 The infotainment system has a horizontal layout and is a touchscreen unit. 
6/11 The EV's FWD variant can generate a power output of 201 hp while the AWD variant can churn up to 214 hp of power. 
7/11 The former promises to offer a range of up to 559 km while the latter offers 540 km on a single charge. 
8/11 These include 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast chargers. The EV comes with a socket which allows charging at home as well as charging stations. 
9/11 In terms of size, the bZ4X is slightly larger than the RAV4 that is on sale in the global market.
10/11 The bZ4X is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform. 
11/11 The bZ4x can touch the speed of 100 kmph in about seven seconds.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 19:11 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota bZ4X electric vehicles Auto Expo 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS