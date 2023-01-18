In pics: Toyota bZ4X showcased at Auto Expo, is brand's first electric vehicle
Toyota bZ4X has a claimed driving range of 559 km for the front-wheel drive variant whereas the all-wheel drive variant has a range of 559 km.
The bZ4X is the first electric vehicle from Toyota. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
As of now, Toyota has not revealed if they will launch the bZ4X in the Indian market or not.
The bZ4X has a claimed driving range of 559 km. It competes against the rivals such as Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
The interior has a multi-function steering wheel with a digital instrument cluster.
The infotainment system has a horizontal layout and is a touchscreen unit.
The EV's FWD variant can generate a power output of 201 hp while the AWD variant can churn up to 214 hp of power.
The former promises to offer a range of up to 559 km while the latter offers 540 km on a single charge.
These include 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast chargers. The EV comes with a socket which allows charging at home as well as charging stations.
In terms of size, the bZ4X is slightly larger than the RAV4 that is on sale in the global market.
The bZ4X is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform.
The bZ4x can touch the speed of 100 kmph in about seven seconds.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 19:11 PM IST
