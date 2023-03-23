In pics: This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will definitely turn heads on roads
Neev Motorcycles modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 extensively into a cruiser. It gets several new parts, a custom chassis as well as a new swingarm. There are no changes to the engine apart from the new 2-in-1 exhaust.
Neev Motorcycles has modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a cruiser. The shop had to make several custom parts so only the engine has not been changed.
The motorcycle is inspired by the chakras of the human body. The eighth chakra is also called Soul Star hence the name of the motorcycle.
Neev Motorcycles are very proud of the work that they have done on this build. That does seem justified considering that this might be one of their best builds till date.
The motorcycle now uses a new chassis so suit its more cruiser characteristics.
Neev Motorcycles have engraved all eight chakras on the eight spokes of the wheels.
The wheels are CNC machined and measure 18 inches. The front tyre measures 160/60 while the rear one is quite fat measuring 240/40.
To give a clean look to the wheel design and engravings, both the chain and disc brake assembly have been moved to one side of the rear wheel. This means that there is a new swingarm also.
The engine has not been changed but it now boasts a new custom full system exhaust. It is now a 2-in-one unit that exits only on the right side.
The fuel tank, front fork covers, fenders, handlebar, seat and sump guard are all new and custom made. The shop also made CNC Machined wide triple tree.
The motorcycle also went through a custom paint job. The fuel cap, dagger, handle risers, Wheel engravings, grips, foot controls, fender fittings, tank badge, chain etc are now made up of brass.
First Published Date: 23 Mar 2023, 17:58 PM IST
