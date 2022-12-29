In pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 500 is modified into a chopper
Maratha Motorcycles modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500 into a chopper. It gets several hand-made parts and a custom paint job.
The donor motorcycle of this build is a Royal Enfield Classic 500. The motorcycle has been modified into a chopper. The modifications have been done by Maratha Motorcycles.
The modified Royal Enfield gets fat front and rear tyres. The spoked wheels were imported to India from the USA.
The chopper now measures 9 feet in length. The swingarm is custom made so that it can accommodate the fat rear tyre.
Similar BikesFind more Bikes
The paintjob features Gold-Leafing with a combination of Candy Red, Silver Flakes and Metallic Black that justifies the name of the motorcycle, “Monarch”.
Several parts are custom made for the motorcycle. It gets hand-crafted fuel tank, tank cap, cone air filter, custom wide handlebar, flame profile brake, and clutch lever, curved exhaust and hand-stitched single-seat unit in a leaf pattern and much more.
First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 13:11 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS