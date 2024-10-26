In Pics: This Rolls Royce Phantom gets a solid 18-carat gold bar in the cabin
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 17:15 PM
The 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ is a limited-edition model inspired by ‘Goldfinger’, the 1964 James Bond film. Echoing the original
The 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ is a limited-edition model inspired by ‘Goldfinger’, the 1964 James Bond film. Echoing the original Phantom III Sedanca de Ville driven by Auric Goldfinger the villain in the movie. Read more Read less 1/10
Inspired by the 1964 film ‘Goldfinger’, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended showcases a distinctive black and yellow design, gold-plated elements and multiple film references and a lot more.
2/10 Rolls-Royce has matched the car’s yellow tone to the 1937 Phantom III seen on-screen, with a two-tone black and yellow design flowing around the car. 3/10 The cabin of the Goldfinger gets a Navy leather and Royal Walnut veneer theme in order to highlight the gold touches on the interior. There are special Gold-plated details on air vents and treadplates. Goldfinger’s line, “This is Gold, Mr. Bond...” is embossed on the glovebox lid as a discreet film reference. 4/10 Not just this, but there is also an illuminated 18-carat gold bar hidden within the centre console. There are special Gold-plated details on air vents and treadplates as well. Goldfinger’s line, “This is Gold, Mr. Bond...” is embossed on the glovebox lid as a discreet film reference. 5/10 A replica of Goldfinger’s golf putter is mounted in the boot, along with a 007-logo projector in the luggage area. During the Stoke Park scene, Bond is nearly caught interfering with the Phantom III by Oddjob, who loads Goldfinger’s golf clubs and a harlequin umbrella into the boot. 6/10 In this car, the rear door umbrellas have been finished in red, blue, green and yellow colours similar to the movie. A total of three years of continuous development was required to accomplish this project, says Rolls-Royce. 7/10 Black 21-inch wheels with floating silver hubcaps draw inspiration from the original Phantom III Sedanca de Ville. 8/10 The Spirit of Ecstasy figure, gold-plated in 18-carat gold, nods to Goldfinger's plot of smuggling gold. 9/10 Delivered to a collector in England, the Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ offers a tribute to Bond’s cinematic history, combining Rolls-Royce’s craftsmanship with details for fans of the iconic film. 10/10 The vehicle’s license plate, ‘AU 1,’ refers to the periodic symbol for Gold. There are also Royal Walnut picnic tables that have 22-carat gold inlays with a 0.1 mm depth which portray a fictional map of 'Fort Knox'.
