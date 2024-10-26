Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: This Rolls Royce Phantom Gets A Solid 18 Carat Gold Bar In The Cabin

In Pics: This Rolls Royce Phantom gets a solid 18-carat gold bar in the cabin

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 17:15 PM
The 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ is a limited-edition model inspired by ‘Goldfinger’, the 1964 James Bond film. Echoing the original
1/10

Inspired by the 1964 film ‘Goldfinger’, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended showcases a distinctive black and yellow design, gold-plated elements and multiple film references and a lot more.

2/10 Rolls-Royce has matched the car’s yellow tone to the 1937 Phantom III seen on-screen, with a two-tone black and yellow design flowing around the car. 
3/10 The cabin of the Goldfinger gets a Navy leather and Royal Walnut veneer theme in order to highlight the gold touches on the interior. There are special Gold-plated details on air vents and treadplates. Goldfinger’s line, “This is Gold, Mr. Bond...” is embossed on the glovebox lid as a discreet film reference.

4/10 Not just this, but there is also an illuminated 18-carat gold bar hidden within the centre console. There are special Gold-plated details on air vents and treadplates as well. Goldfinger’s line, “This is Gold, Mr. Bond...” is embossed on the glovebox lid as a discreet film reference.
5/10 A replica of Goldfinger’s golf putter is mounted in the boot, along with a 007-logo projector in the luggage area. During the Stoke Park scene, Bond is nearly caught interfering with the Phantom III by Oddjob, who loads Goldfinger’s golf clubs and a harlequin umbrella into the boot. 
6/10 In this car, the rear door umbrellas have been finished in red, blue, green and yellow colours similar to the movie. A total of three years of continuous development was required to accomplish this project, says Rolls-Royce.
7/10 Black 21-inch wheels with floating silver hubcaps draw inspiration from the original Phantom III Sedanca de Ville.
8/10 The Spirit of Ecstasy figure, gold-plated in 18-carat gold, nods to Goldfinger's plot of smuggling gold.
9/10 Delivered to a collector in England, the Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ offers a tribute to Bond’s cinematic history, combining Rolls-Royce’s craftsmanship with details for fans of the iconic film.
10/10 The vehicle’s license plate, ‘AU 1,’ refers to the periodic symbol for Gold. There are also Royal Walnut picnic tables that have 22-carat gold inlays with a 0.1 mm depth which portray a fictional map of 'Fort Knox'.
First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS: rolls royce rolls royce phantom phantom
