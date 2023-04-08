Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: This modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a stunner

Neev Motorcycles modified a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The cafe racer gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades now.
By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 08 Apr 2023, 15:10 PM
1/11 Neev Motorcycles modified a Continental GT 650. It is already a cafe racer but now it looks more like a modern version of the cafe racer.
2/11 The modification shop did cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the GT 650. It is now finished in grey and black paint scheme. 
3/11 All the lighting elements have been upgraded for LED units. The instrument cluster has also been repositioned.

4/11 There is a new seat and cowl also. The rear section has been redone and there is a tail lamp in place also. 
5/11 The headlight clamps and number plate are also new. A new set of side panels were installed and there are also new front and rear mudguards and a tank tie.
6/11
7/11 The clip-on handlebar and triple tree are also new and CNC cut. Moreover, the hand grips are also new.
8/11 The engine is now finished in heat-resistant paint. Speaking of the engine, it has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well
9/11 The clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are now sourced from Brembo. 
10/11 The alloy wheels are taken from Harley Street Rod. They are wrapped in a 150-60 section tyre in the front and a 180-60 section tyre at the rear. The tyres are Scorpion Rally STRs.
11/11
First Published Date: 08 Apr 2023, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650 vehicle modification bike modification
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS