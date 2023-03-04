Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: This custom Royal Enfield Classic 500 stands out of the crowd

Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500. It gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard model. There are no mechanical changes except for the new exhaust.
By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 04 Mar 2023, 16:33 PM
1/11 Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500. The shop has named this build Arsenal.
2/11 The motorcycle retains its fuel tank but now gets custom camo green paint scheme with Arsenal written on it. 
3/11 There are new custom grips finished in green colour as well as bar-end turn indicators. 

4/11 The spoked wheels are wrapped in dual-sport tyres that are wider than the stock units. 
5/11 There is an all-new headlamp. It gets two circular units, both of which are finished in different colours. There is also a protective grille on them. 
6/11 The tyres also get Arsenal written on them in white while the spokes are finished in black. 
7/11 Apart from the green paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle is finished in black. 
8/11 The stock seat has been removed and replaced with a slim single piece unit that gets green stitching. 
9/11 The stock instrument cluster has been replaced with an after-market unit. There is also a custom leg guard that goes with the design of the motorcycle.
10/11 The rear tail lamp is removed and a new tyre hugger is installed along with a tail tidy.
11/11 The motorcycle does not get any modifications to the engine except for the new exhaust system. 
First Published Date: 04 Mar 2023, 16:33 PM IST
TAGS: Vehicle modification car modification bike modification Royal Enfield Classic 500
