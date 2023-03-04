In pics: This custom Royal Enfield Classic 500 stands out of the crowd

HT Auto
Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500. It gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard model. There are no mechanical changes except for the new exhaust.
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2023, 16:33 PM
Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500. The shop has named this build Arsenal.
The motorcycle retains its fuel tank but now gets custom camo green paint scheme with Arsenal written on it. 
There are new custom grips finished in green colour as well as bar-end turn indicators. 
The spoked wheels are wrapped in dual-sport tyres that are wider than the stock units. 
There is an all-new headlamp. It gets two circular units, both of which are finished in different colours. There is also a protective grille on them. 
The tyres also get Arsenal written on them in white while the spokes are finished in black. 
Apart from the green paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle is finished in black. 
The stock seat has been removed and replaced with a slim single piece unit that gets green stitching. 
The stock instrument cluster has been replaced with an after-market unit. There is also a custom leg guard that goes with the design of the motorcycle.
The rear tail lamp is removed and a new tyre hugger is installed along with a tail tidy.
The motorcycle does not get any modifications to the engine except for the new exhaust system. 
First Published Date: 04 Mar 2023, 16:33 PM IST
TAGS: Vehicle modification car modification bike modification Royal Enfield Classic 500
