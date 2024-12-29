TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II becomes more posh. Take a look!
In Pics: The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II becomes more posh. Take a look!
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
29 Dec 2024, 10:03 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine, debuts in India priced from
₹
8.95 crore.
1/6
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II has been introduced in the Indian markets at a starting price of
₹
8.95 crore. The luxury five-door was introduced in the International markets about a year ago.
2/6
Changes are evident at the front of the car, the headlamps get a new design with L-shaped LED DRLs on top. The grille has been redesigned along with a freshly restyled bumper.
3/6
Moving towards the rear, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II features the classic Ghost-shaped LED taillamps but with some changes inside the housing. The housing gets a clear outer glass. Inside it are vertical lines, one on each end for the brake lamp and DRLs. Sandwiched in between is the turn indicator and the reverse light and the circumference of the lamp is outlined with chrome borders.
4/6
The overall silhouette of the car has not changed much but, there are new alloy wheels in chrome which adorning the Ghost Series II. There is also a Black Badge Variant available which offers more performance.
5/6
The Ghost II gets a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. This unit develops 555 bhp and 850 Nm of torque on the Standard and Extended versions, whereas the Black Badge churns out 584 bhp and 900 Nm of torque.
6/6
On the inside, there are new materials such as Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill. There is also a new glass panel that stretches across the dashboard. The digital instrument console also gets an update and can be colour-matched with the car’s exterior shade too.
First Published Date:
29 Dec 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Ghost
