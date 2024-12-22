TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: The New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Is Here. Take A Look
In Pics: The new Bajaj Chetak 35 series is here. Take a look
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
22 Dec 2024, 16:37 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Bajaj Chetak 35 series gets an update and is priced at
₹
1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
1/6
Bajaj has launched the Chetak 35 series starting from a price of
₹
1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Chetak series gets three variants including the 3501, the 3502 and the 3503.
2/6
Although the changes in terms of the design are subtle, the Chetak 35 series gets noticeable new features and a bigger battery this time.
3/6
The frame of the Chetak has changed to accommodate the bigger 3.5 kWh battery which gives the scooter a range of 153 km (claimed). The battery can be fast charged from 0 to 80 oer cent in just 3 hours via its 950-watt onboard charger.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Bajaj Chetak
3.5 kWh
153 km
₹ 1.20 - 1.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj CT110
115.45 cc
70 kmpl
₹70,176
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
70 kmpl
₹ 71,354 - 80,774
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
70 kmpl
₹68,685
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125
124.4 cc
51.46 kmpl
₹ 81,843 - 91,610
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
373.0 cc
28.0 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/6
The new Chetak also gets a longer seat this time. There is also more footrest space along with 35-litres of storage capacity. The scooter continues to have a steel monocoque bodyshell.
5/6
One of the big updates on the scooter is also its new touchscreen dashboard TFT display. This also gets smartphone connectivity, music control, integrated maps, geofencing and more.
6/6
The motor of the scooter produces 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) and attains a top speed of 73 kmph (claimed). The Chetak gets two riding modes including Eco and Sport. There is a new iFuse feature for circuit safety and the cooling layout of the motor has also changed to become more efficient.
First Published Date:
22 Dec 2024, 16:37 PM IST
TAGS:
bajaj
bajaj chetak
chetak
