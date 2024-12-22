Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: The New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Is Here. Take A Look

In Pics: The new Bajaj Chetak 35 series is here. Take a look

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Dec 2024, 16:37 PM
  • The Bajaj Chetak 35 series gets an update and is priced at 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
1/6 Bajaj has launched the Chetak 35 series starting from a price of 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Chetak series gets three variants including the 3501, the 3502 and the 3503.
2/6 Although the changes in terms of the design are subtle, the Chetak 35 series gets noticeable new features and a bigger battery this time.
3/6 The frame of the Chetak has changed to accommodate the bigger 3.5 kWh battery which gives the scooter a range of 153 km (claimed). The battery can be fast charged from 0 to 80 oer cent in just 3 hours via its 950-watt onboard charger.

4/6 The new Chetak also gets a longer seat this time. There is also more footrest space along with 35-litres of storage capacity. The scooter continues to have a steel monocoque bodyshell.
5/6 One of the big updates on the scooter is also its new touchscreen dashboard TFT display. This also gets smartphone connectivity, music control, integrated maps, geofencing and more.
6/6 The motor of the scooter produces 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) and attains a top speed of 73 kmph (claimed). The Chetak gets two riding modes including Eco and Sport. There is a new iFuse feature for circuit safety and the cooling layout of the motor has also changed to become more efficient.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2024, 16:37 PM IST
TAGS: bajaj bajaj chetak chetak
