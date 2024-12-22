In Pics: The new Bajaj Chetak 35 series is here. Take a look
- The Bajaj Chetak 35 series gets an update and is priced at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bajaj has launched the Chetak 35 series starting from a price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Chetak series gets three variants including the 3501, the 3502 and the 3503.
Although the changes in terms of the design are subtle, the Chetak 35 series gets noticeable new features and a bigger battery this time.
The frame of the Chetak has changed to accommodate the bigger 3.5 kWh battery which gives the scooter a range of 153 km (claimed). The battery can be fast charged from 0 to 80 oer cent in just 3 hours via its 950-watt onboard charger.
The new Chetak also gets a longer seat this time. There is also more footrest space along with 35-litres of storage capacity. The scooter continues to have a steel monocoque bodyshell.
One of the big updates on the scooter is also its new touchscreen dashboard TFT display. This also gets smartphone connectivity, music control, integrated maps, geofencing and more.
The motor of the scooter produces 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) and attains a top speed of 73 kmph (claimed). The Chetak gets two riding modes including Eco and Sport. There is a new iFuse feature for circuit safety and the cooling layout of the motor has also changed to become more efficient.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2024, 16:37 PM IST
