HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: The New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Is Here. Take A Look

In Pics: The new Bajaj Chetak 35 series is here. Take a look

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2024, 16:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Bajaj Chetak 35 series gets an update and is priced at 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Chetak 35
1/6
Bajaj has launched the Chetak 35 series starting from a price of 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Chetak series gets three variants including the 3501, the 3502 and the 3503.
Bajaj Chetak 35
Bajaj has launched the Chetak 35 series starting from a price of 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Chetak series gets three variants including the 3501, the 3502 and the 3503.
Bajaj Chetak 35
2/6
Although the changes in terms of the design are subtle, the Chetak 35 series gets noticeable new features and a bigger battery this time.
Bajaj Chetak 35
Although the changes in terms of the design are subtle, the Chetak 35 series gets noticeable new features and a bigger battery this time.
3/6
The frame of the Chetak has changed to accommodate the bigger 3.5 kWh battery which gives the scooter a range of 153 km (claimed). The battery can be fast charged from 0 to 80 oer cent in just 3 hours via its 950-watt onboard charger.
The frame of the Chetak has changed to accommodate the bigger 3.5 kWh battery which gives the scooter a range of 153 km (claimed). The battery can be fast charged from 0 to 80 oer cent in just 3 hours via its 950-watt onboard charger.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon153 km
₹ 1.20 - 1.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Ct110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj CT110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹70,176
Compare
Bajaj Platina 110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 71,354 - 80,774
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹68,685
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 81,843 - 91,610
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Avenger 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon28.0 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Chetak 35
4/6
The new Chetak also gets a longer seat this time. There is also more footrest space along with 35-litres of storage capacity. The scooter continues to have a steel monocoque bodyshell.
Bajaj Chetak 35
The new Chetak also gets a longer seat this time. There is also more footrest space along with 35-litres of storage capacity. The scooter continues to have a steel monocoque bodyshell.
Bajaj Chetak 35
5/6
One of the big updates on the scooter is also its new touchscreen dashboard TFT display. This also gets smartphone connectivity, music control, integrated maps, geofencing and more.
Bajaj Chetak 35
One of the big updates on the scooter is also its new touchscreen dashboard TFT display. This also gets smartphone connectivity, music control, integrated maps, geofencing and more.
Bajaj Chetak
6/6
The motor of the scooter produces 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) and attains a top speed of 73 kmph (claimed). The Chetak gets two riding modes including Eco and Sport. There is a new iFuse feature for circuit safety and the cooling layout of the motor has also changed to become more efficient.
Bajaj Chetak
The motor of the scooter produces 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) and attains a top speed of 73 kmph (claimed). The Chetak gets two riding modes including Eco and Sport. There is a new iFuse feature for circuit safety and the cooling layout of the motor has also changed to become more efficient.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2024, 16:37 PM IST
TAGS: bajaj bajaj chetak chetak

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.