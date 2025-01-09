TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
NEW
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: The New 2025 Bajaj Pulsar Rs200 Gets A Redesigned Rear. Here's What It Looks Like
In Pics: The new 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets a redesigned rear. Here's what it looks like
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
09 Jan 2025, 19:37 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is priced in India at
₹
1.84 lakh, featuring design upgrades and new modern technology.
1/6
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar RS200 for 2025 with new colours, graphics, a redesigned tail and other features. The 2025 Pulsar now comes at a starting price of
₹
1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/6
Bajaj is offering three colour options for the new Pulsar RS200 namely Active Black Satin, Glossy Racing Red and Pearl Metallic White. The manufacturer is also offering contrasting sporty graphics on the motorbike depending on the colour you choose. The Black is offered with White graphics, the Red with White Graphics as well and the White is offered with Red graphics.
3/6
The tail lamp of the motorbike has been redesigned and features a split design. The DRL and brake lights illuminate on both sides with a C-shaped design. The turn signal is placed right next to the brake lamp in a D-shape on either side,
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
199 cc
35 kmpl
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
373.27 cc
34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2
155.0 cc
56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 2025
₹ 1.74 - 2 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha R15 V4
155 cc
55.20 kmpl
₹ 1.83 - 2.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
199.5 cc
40.36 kmpl
₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/6
There are no changes in the bike's fascia, it retains the split bi-projector headlamp style with LED DRL eyebrows. The fairing is also the same as before. At the front, the bike misses out on USD forks and gets the same tyre size that was seen in the previous model. The rear tyre size has been upgraded to a wider 140/70 R17 size.
5/6
The Pulsar RS200 also gets a brand new digital display with Bluetooth connectivity. There is dual-channel ABS with three ride modes - Road, Rain, and Off-Road being offered similar to the Pulsar N250.
6/6
The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine also remains the same 200cc, single-cylinder unit producing 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
First Published Date:
09 Jan 2025, 19:37 PM IST
TAGS:
Bajaj
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Similar Stories
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 spotted testing in India, gets a new teaser before debut
03 Jan 2025
Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
31 May 2024
Can Maruti Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara score 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP?
25 Jan 2024
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 teased again, to launch with new features: What to expect
07 Jan 2025
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Popular bikes to choose from under
₹
1.5 lakh
28 Nov 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F starts reaching dealerships. Check what's new
24 Apr 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS