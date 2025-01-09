Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: The new 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets a redesigned rear. Here's what it looks like

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jan 2025, 19:37 PM
  • The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is priced in India at 1.84 lakh, featuring design upgrades and new modern technology.
1/6 Bajaj has updated the Pulsar RS200 for 2025 with new colours, graphics, a redesigned tail and other features. The 2025 Pulsar now comes at a starting price of 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/6 Bajaj is offering three colour options for the new Pulsar RS200 namely Active Black Satin, Glossy Racing Red and Pearl Metallic White. The manufacturer is also offering contrasting sporty graphics on the motorbike depending on the colour you choose. The Black is offered with White graphics, the Red with White  Graphics as well and the White is offered with Red graphics.
3/6 The tail lamp of the motorbike has been redesigned and features a split design. The DRL and brake lights illuminate on both sides with a C-shaped design. The turn signal is placed right next to the brake lamp in a D-shape on either side,

4/6 There are no changes in the bike's fascia, it retains the split bi-projector headlamp style with LED DRL eyebrows. The fairing is also the same as before. At the front, the bike misses out on USD forks and gets the same tyre size that was seen in the previous model. The rear tyre size has been upgraded to a wider 140/70 R17 size.
5/6 The Pulsar RS200 also gets a brand new digital display with Bluetooth connectivity. There is dual-channel ABS with three ride modes - Road, Rain, and Off-Road being offered similar to the Pulsar N250.
6/6 The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine also remains the same 200cc, single-cylinder unit producing 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 19:37 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Bajaj Pulsar RS200
