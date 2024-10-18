In Pics: The Ferrari F80 is the successor to the LaFerrari. Take a closer look
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 18 Oct 2024, 16:22 PM
Ferrari aims to redefine its hypercar legacy with the new F80, the Italian car maker's most powerful road car ever produced. It comes as the next generation of the LaFerrari and will be sold in limited numbers. Read more Read less 1/10 Ferrari has taken wraps off the F80 which was earlier codenamed F250. The F80 comes after a decade of waiting for a new hypercar from Ferrari's stable. This is the successor to Ferrari's previous hypercar, the LaFerrari. 2/10 The F80 is one of the most powerful car that has rolled off the Ferrari production floor yet and the car maker plans to keep it limited to only 799 units. The car directly gets several of its tech from the 499P Le Mans race car and its Formula 1 car. 3/10 The overall design of the F80 is low-swung and closed. At the rear, wheel arches bulge, reminding you much of a LeMans race car. It gets sleek tail lamps, large rear diffusers and a large singular exhaust header. 4/10 The F80 gets a lightweight carbon-fibre asymmetrical monocoque chassis with composite materials. The roof is completely made up of carbon fibre as well. One could not adjust the seat on a LaFerrari but on the F80 it is now possible all thanks to the asymmetrical chassis. 5/10 The F80 has a beautiful butterfly-type door opening which allows for a more relaxed ingress and egress. The hypercar utilises an aluminium sub-frame at the front as well as at the rear of the car. 6/10 Inside the cabin, you see a 1+1 configuration. The controls are all aimed towards the driver, who also gets the only adjustable sport bucket seat in the car. The passenger seat comes fixed to the chassis of the vehicle. 7/10 The steering of the Ferrari F80 is flat at the top and bottom, making it feel like you're in a Formula 1 car. This steering will soon also be made available for other Ferrari models. The car gets three driving modes including Hybrid, Performance and Qualify, but misses out on an electric-only mode. 8/10 The engine is brand new under the hood and it boasts a total of 1184 bhp, this number is reached all thanks to a new hybrid-powertrain offered in the car. The work-horse is a 3-litre V6 with 900 hp combined with electric motors in the car. There are a total of 3 electric motors in the car, two at the front and one at the rear. The transmission on offer is an 8-speed DCT calibrated to eliminate the lag from the turbos. 9/10 For this car, experts from Brembo have worked in close collaboration with the car maker to to introduce the new CCM-R Plus braking technology. The brakes of the F80 use longer fibres of carbon which improve mechanical strength by 100 per cent over regular carbon brakes. These new brakes also come with better thermal efficiency. 10/10 This is one of the most expensive road-going offerings ever from Ferrari. The Ferrari F80 comes at a price tag of $4 million (approximately ₹33.61 crore). All of the 799 units made will be left-hand drive only. This means the odds of this model coming to India are close to none.
