In Pics: The 2025 Renault Triber receives a new look. Check it out…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jul 2025, 15:24 pm
  • Renault India has unveiled the 2025 Triber, packing significant design upgrades and enhanced features. Prices range from 6.30 lakh to 9.17 lakh.

1/6 The 2025 Renault gets a stylish new fix-up with a redesigned grille, front bumper, headlamps and tail lamps. The three-row MPV will give a tough competition to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion being significantly more affordable than these similar vehicles.
2/6 The tail lamps get a blacked out treatment along with a clear glass outer cover. There is a piano black-finished tailgate embellish housing the new brand logo, giving the MPV a new identity altogether.
3/6 On the inside, the Triber now gets a new digital console and infotainment system. There are also new fabric upholstery and materials used across the cabin. The MPV continues to come in a seven-seater configuration still.
4/6 Under the hood, the Triber gets no changes. It is run by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can make up to 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The transmissions on duty are options of either a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT).
5/6 The wheels have changed and get a dual-tone finish with a diamond-cut design. The tyre sizes and the safety kit on offer remain largely the same, and there aren't any changes made in that area as well.
6/6 The facelifted Triber is available in four different variants, namely Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. The pricing starts at 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to 9.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission of the top variant.
First Published Date: 23 Jul 2025, 15:24 pm IST
