Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: The 2025 Renault Triber Receives A New Look. Check It Out…
In Pics: The 2025 Renault Triber receives a new look. Check it out…
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
23 Jul 2025, 15:24 pm
Renault India has unveiled the 2025 Triber, packing significant design upgrades and enhanced features. Prices range from
₹
6.30 lakh to
₹
9.17 lakh.
1/6
The 2025 Renault gets a stylish new fix-up with a redesigned grille, front bumper, headlamps and tail lamps. The three-row MPV will give a tough competition to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion being significantly more affordable than these similar vehicles.
2/6
The tail lamps get a blacked out treatment along with a clear glass outer cover. There is a piano black-finished tailgate embellish housing the new brand logo, giving the MPV a new identity altogether.
3/6
On the inside, the Triber now gets a new digital console and infotainment system. There are also new fabric upholstery and materials used across the cabin. The MPV continues to come in a seven-seater configuration still.
4/6
Under the hood, the Triber gets no changes. It is run by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can make up to 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The transmissions on duty are options of either a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT).
5/6
The wheels have changed and get a dual-tone finish with a diamond-cut design. The tyre sizes and the safety kit on offer remain largely the same, and there aren't any changes made in that area as well.
6/6
The facelifted Triber is available in four different variants, namely Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. The pricing starts at
₹
6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to
₹
9.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission of the top variant.
First Published Date:
23 Jul 2025, 15:24 pm IST
Renault Triber
Renault
Triber
Similar Stories
2025 Renault Triber: 5 key highlights of the updated MPV
18 Feb 2025
2025 Renault Triber: 5 key highlights of the updated MPV
18 Feb 2025
How safe are Maruti Ertiga, Renault Triber MPVs? New safety ratings are out
02 Aug 2024
Renault's new logo revealed with Triber teaser
22 Jul 2025
Next-generation Renault Triber and Kiger in pipeline, launch likely in second half of 2025
05 Jan 2025
Auto recap, Jan 5: New-gen Renault Kiger and Triber in works, Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued
06 Jan 2025
