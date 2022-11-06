HT Auto
In pics: Tens of thousands of bicyclists race down on Dubai's superhighway

The annual Dubai Ride took place on Sunday morning and saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2022, 13:49 PM
Dubai's skyscraper-lined superhighway, on Sunday morning, gave way to tens of thousands of bicyclists. as the city observed the annual Dubai ride
Dubai's skyscraper-lined superhighway, on Sunday morning, gave way to tens of thousands of bicyclists. as the city observed the annual Dubai ride
Bikes raced down the Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives drivers a view of the world's tallest building and other sites.
Bikes raced down the Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives drivers a view of the world's tallest building and other sites.
The annual ride this year began before sunrise in Dubai, and as dawn broke, bicyclists posed for photographs along the highway
The annual ride this year began before sunrise in Dubai, and as dawn broke, bicyclists posed for photographs along the highway
Bicyclists ride past the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, in Dubai. Thousands of people take part in annual Dubai Ride on the skyscraper-lined super highway that cuts through the center of the city.
Bicyclists ride past the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, in Dubai. Thousands of people take part in annual Dubai Ride on the skyscraper-lined super highway that cuts through the center of the city.
A police motorcycle follows a group of cyclists during the Dubai Ride
A police motorcycle follows a group of cyclists during the Dubai Ride
Another bicyclist rides past the Museum of the Future, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates,
Another bicyclist rides past the Museum of the Future, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates,
A bicyclist poses for a photograph in front of the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
A bicyclist poses for a photograph in front of the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
First Published Date: 06 Nov 2022, 13:49 PM IST
