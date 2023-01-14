HT Auto
In pics: Tata Tiago EV Blitz is the sportier version of the electric hatchback

The Tiago EV Blitz is the more sportier version of the Tiago EV. It comes with cosmetic changes but it is not known whether Tata Motors has made mechanical changes or not. 
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2023, 18:05 PM
The Tiago EV Blitz comes as a more sportier looking version of the Tiago EV.
The Tiago EV Blitz comes as a more sportier looking version of the Tiago EV.
The Tiago EV Blitz comes as a more sportier looking version of the Tiago EV.
The Tiago EV Blitz comes as a more sportier looking version of the Tiago EV.
It gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Tiago EV.
It gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Tiago EV.
It gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Tiago EV.
It gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard Tiago EV.
The blue accents have been replaced with the black accents. 
The blue accents have been replaced with the black accents. 
The blue accents have been replaced with the black accents. 
The blue accents have been replaced with the black accents. 

On the sides, there are 15-inch alloy wheels and flared wheel arches that are finished in gloss black. 
On the sides, there are 15-inch alloy wheels and flared wheel arches that are finished in gloss black. 
On the sides, there are 15-inch alloy wheels and flared wheel arches that are finished in gloss black. 
On the sides, there are 15-inch alloy wheels and flared wheel arches that are finished in gloss black. 
The Tiago EV Blitz is finished in white with black outside rearview mirrors. 
The Tiago EV Blitz is finished in white with black outside rearview mirrors. 
The Tiago EV Blitz is finished in white with black outside rearview mirrors. 
The Tiago EV Blitz is finished in white with black outside rearview mirrors. 
There is an additional blue bolt badge on the front and at the rear.
There is an additional blue bolt badge on the front and at the rear.
There is an additional blue bolt badge on the front and at the rear.
There is an additional blue bolt badge on the front and at the rear.
As of now, it is not known whether Tata Motors has made any changes to the electric motor or the battery pack of the Tiago EV Blitz.
As of now, it is not known whether Tata Motors has made any changes to the electric motor or the battery pack of the Tiago EV Blitz.
As of now, it is not known whether Tata Motors has made any changes to the electric motor or the battery pack of the Tiago EV Blitz.
As of now, it is not known whether Tata Motors has made any changes to the electric motor or the battery pack of the Tiago EV Blitz.
In the interior, there are blue accents and blue bolts on the seats.
In the interior, there are blue accents and blue bolts on the seats.
In the interior, there are blue accents and blue bolts on the seats.
In the interior, there are blue accents and blue bolts on the seats.
The front bumper is also new. It gets vertical slats inspired from the Harrier EV. 
The front bumper is also new. It gets vertical slats inspired from the Harrier EV. 
The front bumper is also new. It gets vertical slats inspired from the Harrier EV. 
The front bumper is also new. It gets vertical slats inspired from the Harrier EV. 
First Published Date: 14 Jan 2023, 18:05 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tiago EV electric vehicles
