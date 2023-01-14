In pics: Tata Punch iCNG debuts at Auto Expo 2023 with dual-cylinder tech
Tata Punch iCNG has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes with dual-cylinders which helps in optimizing boot space.
1/12
Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch iCNG at the Auto Expo 2023, It debuts with dual cylinder technology.
2/12
Cosmetically, the Punch iCNG comes with ‘iCNG’ badge on the boot.
3/12
The Punch iCNG uses the same engine as the standard Punch.
4/12
The engine produces 75.94 bhp and a peak torque of 97 Nm while running on CNG.
5/12
On petrol, the Punch iCNG produces 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm. The iCNG variants will come only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
6/12
In terms of safety, the Punch iCNG that was showcased at the Auto Expo was equipped with six airbags.
7/12
Instead of using a single cylinder, Tata Motors is using two smaller cylinders in the boot. The total capacity is of 60 litres.
8/12
In the interior, a new CNG button is added to switch the fuel type.
9/12
Punch iCNG comes with a microswitch that keeps the car off while refuelling.
10/12
There is also thermal incident protection, a fire protection device and a leak detection feature.
11/12
Tata Motors is using advanced materials in the CNG kit to prevent leakage.
12/12
There is also an electric sunroof on offer with voice activation.
First Published Date:
14 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM IST