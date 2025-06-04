TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Tata Harrier Ev Debuts In Four Colours And A Stealth Edition. Check It Out
In Pics: Tata Harrier EV debuts in four colours and a Stealth edition. Check it out
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
04 Jun 2025, 13:17 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The new Tata Harrier EV looks just like its ICE counterpart but gets new colour options and a Stealth edition.
1/6
The Tata Harrier EV has been launched in India in a set of four different colours including Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White and Empowered Oxide. Apart from these shades the electric SUV will also be offered in a completely blacked-out stealth edition.
2/6
At the front of the Harrier EV SUV, the first thing you notice is the closed off grille along with the newly styled bumper that houses the radar sensor for ADAS. The car can even move forward out of a parking spot without a driver in its 'Summon mode'.
3/6
The rear of the SUV is just as bulky as before too. The tail lamps get connected DRLs along with a signature illumination pattern. The rear tailgate operates electronically and can be opened by a leg gesture, swinging your foot under the bumper.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Tata Harrier EV
75 kWh
622 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier
1956 cc
Diesel
₹ 15 - 26.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
69 kWh
420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
55 kWh
502 km
₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Nano EV
200 km
₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Punch EV
35 kWh
421 km
₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/6
The interior of the Harrier EV is built with a host of collaborations. A 14.5-inch Harmann powered Samsung Neo QLED display sits right at the centre of the dashboard. This unit is connected to 10 JBL Black speakers capable of delivering Dolby Atmos audio.
5/6
Looking lower at the central console, there is an electric shift lever, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and a know type terrain mode selector. This selector allows switching between six different modes including normal, sand, mud ruts, snow/grass, rock crawl and custom.
6/6
The Tata Harrier EV is postiioned to be a capable off-roaded coming in with a buch of off-road assist features like Quad-Wheel Drive and transparent mode which shows an underbody feed of the car on the infotainment screen. It gets 504 Nm of torque on the QWD variant helping it overcome steep inclines. The SUV also hosts V2V and V2L tech for the outdoor camping enthusiasts.
First Published Date:
04 Jun 2025, 13:17 PM IST
TAGS:
tata harrier ev
harrier ev
tata
Similar Stories
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV: 2025 may be the year of electric SUVs in India
06 Jan 2025
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
03 Jan 2025
Tata Harrier EV could be the biggest launch in 2025: Key things to expect
19 Jun 2024
From Creta EV to Harrier EV: Here are expected EVs to launch before March 2025
27 Aug 2024
Tata Harrier EV to MG Cyberster: Here are all the expected cars to be launched in June 2025
01 Jun 2025
Tata Harrier EV to launch on June 3: Expected price, range, and features you should know
20 May 2025
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS