In pics: Tata Altroz Racer showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Tata Altroz Racer is more powerful than the Altroz iTurbo that is currently on sale in the Indian market. As of now, there are no details around the launch of Altroz Racer.
Tata Motors has revealed a new performance version of the Altroz premium hatchback. It is called Altroz Racer.
Altroz Racer gets the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is now tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm.
The Altroz Racer gets cosmetic upgrades as well.
The interior gets red accents on the dashboard and leatherette seats.
Altroz Racer comes with a combination of red and black interior. There are also white stripes in the centre.
There are 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lamps on offer.
There is an electric sunroof with voice assist, wireless charger and an air purifier.
Tata Motors has added a larger touchscreen infotainment system that runs on revamped user interface.
In terms of safety, the Altroz Racer gets six airbags.
There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer that measures 7-inch in size.
There is also Racer badging on the front fender.
First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 19:52 PM IST
