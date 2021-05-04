Home
In pics: Suzuki unveils all-electric Misano roadster concept
The all-electric Misano roadster concept is claimed to have combined Suzuki's two souls - manufacturing cars and motorcycles.
1/6Suzuki has unveiled its latest concept car Misano, an electric vehicle created in collaboration with the European Institute of Design (IED). More than 20 young design talents from different countries participated in the project to come up with this concept car.
2/6The two-seater car, inspired by motorcycles, shows how car designs have evolved over the years. The all-electric roadster concept gets a suave appearance that certainly comes with aerodynamic efficiency.
3/6The vehicle is compact in size, measuring just 4 meters in length. Just like in a motorcycle, the passenger seat is located behind the driver's seat. It gets S-shaped LED headlamps with a horizontal split at the centre.
4/6The entire right side of the car has been sacrificed for the battery pack and storage space. It also does not have a roof and is lightweight like most two-wheelers.
5/6Moving to the rear, the car gets nicely positioned with horizontal LED taillights. The cockpit boasts sporty steering which doesn't get a conventional wheel shape. There is a control yoke in place of a steering wheel.
6/6The car also boasts a small windscreen that delivers the experience of riding a motorbike. The vehicle has been named after Italy’s Misano World Circuit bike racing track.
