In Pics: Suzuki E Access Is The Latest Electric Scooter In The Market
In pics: Suzuki e-Access is the latest electric scooter in the market
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
04 Jun 2025, 13:35 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Suzuki has finally entered the electric mobility segment with the e-Access. It will be competing against the TVS iQube and Vida V2.
...Read more
1/9
Suzuki has entered the electric two-wheeler segment with the new e-Access. It will be competing against the TVS iQube and Vida V2.
2/9
The front apron has a notably steep angle, while the seat is relatively long and features a dual-tone color scheme at the rear. The scooter presents a clean appearance with no visible wires. In fact, the overall quality of the scooter, including the paint and switchgear, is exceptional. There are three available color options: Pearl Grace White, Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, and Metallic Fibroin Gray.
3/9
A slim LED headlamp is located at the front, accompanied by a vertically oriented LED Daytime Running Lamp situated on the apron. Notably, the design of the alloy wheels deserves special recognition, as they are likely the finest alloys available on any family scooter in the Indian market.
4/9
Suzuki is additionally providing a keyless system equipped with answer-back functionality, which I consider to be one of the more effective implementations I have encountered. In addition to this, there are two utility hooks, a rear brake lock, and a tip-over sensor.
5/9
The electric motor on duty transfers the power to the rear wheel using a belt-drive system. It puts out 5.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 15 Nm. The acceleration is brisk, but if you have to overtake someone in a hurry, then that would require planning.
6/9
The rider gets a TFT LCD display with day and night modes and smartphone connectivity via the Suzuki Ride Connect App. The instrument cluster shows the speedometer, battery level, odometer, clock, voltmeter, average and current energy consumption and riding mode.
7/9
8/9
8/9
The two features I wish to highlight are the seat stopper, which secures the seat in position, eliminating the need for the individual to support it. The second feature pertains to the design of the floorboard and the rear of the front apron, which includes a designated area for the rider's foot, allowing for comfortable stretching.
9/9
The e-Access comes with an underseat storage that should take the charger that comes with the bag. There is a USB port along with a cubby space and a multi-function starter knob that can open the seat, turn on the scooter and open the charging flap as well.
First Published Date:
04 Jun 2025, 13:35 PM IST
TAGS:
electric scooters
EV
electric vehicles
Suzuki Motorcycle India
e Access
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS