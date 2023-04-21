In pics: This modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 looks menacing
Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500. The shop calls it “Black Magic”.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 15:30 PM 1/12 Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 quite extensively. 2/12 It gets several cosmetic changes over the standard Thunderbird 500 which now is no longer on sale in the Indian market. 3/12 The front and rear mudguards now have a hard edges while the rear mudguard fitment is fitted with a concealed bracket to give it a clean look. 4/12 The wheels on the motorcycle now measure 19-inch in the front and 15-inch at the rear. 5/12 The tank has been made to match the lines of the two mudguards. 6/12 The stock headlamp is replaced with a 5.5 inch white LED headlamp has been used to contrast with the all black look of the bike. 7/12 The tail lamps and indicators are metal casted to go with the design. 8/12 The handle bar is an almost straight bar with machine cut aluminum handle bar risers. 9/12 The low slung seat and the easy to approach handlebars makes the ride comfortable and the handling easier. 10/12 The rear seating is a combination of a Luggage rack and seat and both can be dismantled to reveal a nice clean looking rear mudguard with just the rider sear. 11/12 The side covers have also been given an embossed effect. 12/12 It gets a custom seat that the shop says is very comfortable and detaches the same way as the rider seat of some of the newer models.
21 Apr 2023, 15:30 PM IST