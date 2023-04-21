In pics: This modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 looks menacing
Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500. The shop calls it “Black Magic”.
Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 quite extensively.
It gets several cosmetic changes over the standard Thunderbird 500 which now is no longer on sale in the Indian market.
The front and rear mudguards now have a hard edges while the rear mudguard fitment is fitted with a concealed bracket to give it a clean look.
The wheels on the motorcycle now measure 19-inch in the front and 15-inch at the rear.
The tank has been made to match the lines of the two mudguards.
The stock headlamp is replaced with a 5.5 inch white LED headlamp has been used to contrast with the all black look of the bike.
The tail lamps and indicators are metal casted to go with the design.
The handle bar is an almost straight bar with machine cut aluminum handle bar risers.
The low slung seat and the easy to approach handlebars makes the ride comfortable and the handling easier.
The rear seating is a combination of a Luggage rack and seat and both can be dismantled to reveal a nice clean looking rear mudguard with just the rider sear.
The side covers have also been given an embossed effect.
It gets a custom seat that the shop says is very comfortable and detaches the same way as the rider seat of some of the newer models.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 15:30 PM IST
