Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified Extensively Is A Head Turner

In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified extensively is a head turner

Eimor Customs has made a custom Interceptor 650. They have made several changes to the motorcycle. It gets new suspension, wheels, headlamp instrument cluster and exhausts among others.
By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 18:01 PM
Follow us on:
1/13 Eimor Customs has based this build on a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.
2/13 The build is called ‘Afra’. It means whitish red in Arabic.
3/13 Eimor Customs has finished in the motorcycle in a dual-tone theme of red and white.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha Sr400
339 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 400nk
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 R3
231 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
4/13 The frame and several other parts of the motorcycle are now finished in red.
5/13 The headlamp is new and gets a yellow tint as well as a grille.
6/13 The turn indicators and the tail lamp is all-new.
7/13 The motorcycle is now fitted with a new single-pod digital instrument cluster.
8/13 Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to the Interceptor 650. They are finished in golden colour.
9/13 The rims in the front and rear are new and they have a different size. They are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.
10/13 The shop had to make several custom parts for the motorcycle.
11/13 The exhausts are custom and are made up of stainless steel. They are no longer up-swept units 
12/13

The headers are wrapped in heat-resistant tape.

13/13 There are no mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. So, it continues to come with a 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine.
First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 18:01 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified motorcycles Custom Motorcycles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS