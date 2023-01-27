In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified extensively is a head turner
Eimor Customs has made a custom Interceptor 650. They have made several changes to the motorcycle. It gets new suspension, wheels, headlamp instrument cluster and exhausts among others.
Eimor Customs has based this build on a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.
The build is called ‘Afra’. It means whitish red in Arabic.
Eimor Customs has finished in the motorcycle in a dual-tone theme of red and white.
The frame and several other parts of the motorcycle are now finished in red.
The headlamp is new and gets a yellow tint as well as a grille.
The turn indicators and the tail lamp is all-new.
The motorcycle is now fitted with a new single-pod digital instrument cluster.
Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to the Interceptor 650. They are finished in golden colour.
The rims in the front and rear are new and they have a different size. They are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.
The shop had to make several custom parts for the motorcycle.
The exhausts are custom and are made up of stainless steel. They are no longer up-swept units
The headers are wrapped in heat-resistant tape.
There are no mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. So, it continues to come with a 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine.
First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 18:01 PM IST
