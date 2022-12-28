HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Pics: Royal Enfield Himalayan Modified With 500cc Engine & Carbon Fibre Parts
MotoExotica made this custom Royal Enfield Himalayan. It now gets a big-bore 500 cc engine and other updates are also done to the engine. Several parts are custom made and some body panels are made up of carbon fibre.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
28 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM