Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Royal Enfield Himalayan Modified With 500cc Engine & Carbon Fibre Parts

In pics: Royal Enfield Himalayan modified with 500cc engine & carbon fibre parts

MotoExotica made this custom Royal Enfield Himalayan. It now gets a big-bore 500 cc engine and other updates are also done to the engine. Several parts are custom made and some body panels are made up of carbon fibre.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM
Follow us on:
1/7 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been modified by MotoExotica India. It gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the standard Himalayan. 
2/7 The engine now gets a custom big-bore kit because of which the engine displacement is of 500 cc now.
3/7 There is also a programmable ECU, custom megaphone exhaust with carbon fiber end and a high lift camshaft.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Dominar 400
373.3 cc
₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/7 The gas tank proudly wears the contours of Mount Everest in Nardo grey blending with the satin carbon fibre finish. 
5/7 Suspension units are now long travel USD suspension from WP in the front and fully adjustable rear suspension.
6/7 The front braking is upgraded to a 320 mm floating rotor and 4 pot caliper. 
7/7 Many body panels on the motorcycle are now made up of carbon fibre and the swingarm is custom-made.
First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan Custom motorcycles modified motorcycles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS