In pics: Royal Enfield Himalayan modified with 500cc engine & carbon fibre parts
MotoExotica made this custom Royal Enfield Himalayan. It now gets a big-bore 500 cc engine and other updates are also done to the engine. Several parts are custom made and some body panels are made up of carbon fibre.
Royal Enfield Himalayan has been modified by MotoExotica India. It gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the standard Himalayan.
The engine now gets a custom big-bore kit because of which the engine displacement is of 500 cc now.
There is also a programmable ECU, custom megaphone exhaust with carbon fiber end and a high lift camshaft.
Similar BikesFind more Bikes
The gas tank proudly wears the contours of Mount Everest in Nardo grey blending with the satin carbon fibre finish.
Suspension units are now long travel USD suspension from WP in the front and fully adjustable rear suspension.
The front braking is upgraded to a 320 mm floating rotor and 4 pot caliper.
Many body panels on the motorcycle are now made up of carbon fibre and the swingarm is custom-made.
First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS