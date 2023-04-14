In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 500 modified to have retro appeal
Eimor Customs modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500 with cosmetic as well as one small mechanical change. The motorcycle gets three-tone paint scheme, a new 14-litre fuel tank and other changes as well.
Eimor Customs took a Royal Enfield Classic 500 and made several cosmetic changes to it. There is also a small mechanical change to the motorcycle.
Eimor Customs call this build ‘Bijli’ because they think it is electrifying.
The motorcycle is finished in three-tone paint scheme of grey, red and black. The handle levers and rear shock absorbers have grey color same as the tank.
The engine parts, exhaust, wheels, handle bar, headlamp and handlebar are black in colour.
The motorcycle now has a stretched rear wheel. It is fitted with a 15-inch wheel and a 140-section tyre.
The battery box has the same three-tone paint scheme along with ‘7’ printed on it.
The voltmeter is placed on the left tool box just for cosmetic purposes.
The lighting elements on the motorcycle are new and modern. What else is modern is the instrument cluster.
The tan brown seat and the handle grips along with the spoked rims add the retro appeal to the motorcycle. It comes with a split seat setup and the rear seat can be removed to make motorcycle a single-seater.
The rear number plate has been repositioned to the left side and there are new mud guard brackets as well.
The exhaust is a Moto Torque megaphone unit which is also finished in matte black paint scheme.
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
