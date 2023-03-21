In pics: Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow looks stunning in black, grey, yellow
The Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow will be the last V12 coupe to be ever made by the brand as it plans to move to fully electric cars in future.
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Wraith Black Arrow, a special limited edition model, which will be the last car from Goodwood, its manufacturing headquarter, to come with a V12 engine at its heart.
The Wraith Black Arrow will be a limited edition model, restricted to just 12 units worldwide.
The design of the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow has been inspired by Thunderbolt, which set world land speed records in the 1930s.
The Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow is wrapped in black and grey exterior colour with bright yellow highlights.
The Black Arrow version, the last of the Wraiths with a V12 engine, follows the Black Badge version launched in 2016.
The interior of the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow comes with open-pore wood door lining, black club leather on seats, armrests and dashboard.
The striking bright yellow colour makes the steering wheel, seat tops and headrests of the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow stand out.
The Wraith Black Arrow also comes with the highest number of LED lights ever used in a Rolls-Royce car.
First Published Date: 21 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM IST
