Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Rolls Royce Spectre Luxury Ev Gets A High Performance Black Badge Edition

In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre luxury EV gets a high-performance Black Badge edition

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2025, 15:29 PM
Follow us on:
  • The Black Badge Spectre is a high-performance luxury EV coupe that makes 650 bhp and 1,075 Nm of torque.
1/9 The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre has been globally unveiled as a high-performance variant of the luxury EV. It comes with a bold exterior, a luxurious cabin, and expanded customisability.
2/9 The electric super-coupe broke cover with a Vapour Violet exterior and is offered with an optional Ice Black bonnet. It comes with a dark-finished grille and the traditional Spirit of Ecstasy.
3/9 When configuring the Black Badge Spectre, buyers can select from 44,000 available colours or even commission a custom shade according to their personal preferences. 

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Rolls-Royce Spectre
BatteryCapacity Icon102 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 7.50 Cr
Compare View Offers
Lamborghini Revuelto
Engine Icon6498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.89 Cr
Compare View Offers
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Engine Icon6750 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr
Compare View Offers
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Engine Icon6749 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.95 Cr
Compare View Offers
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Engine Icon6749 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.50 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/9 With the new edition, Rolls-Royce has introduced a new set of 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminium wheels 
5/9 The cabin features a customisable illuminated grille and treadplates. There is also a star-pattern Illuminated Fascia with 5,500 illuminated elements on a Piano Black background.
6/9 There is also a star-pattern Illuminated Fascia with 5,500 illuminated elements on a Piano Black background. This is framed by a Technical Fibre surface finish with a diamond-shaped weave that uses carbon and fine metal thread on top of a Bolivar wood base.
7/9 The Black Badge Spectre features an Infinity Mode that unlocks the full 659 bhp power output, offering better throttle response.   
8/9 The electric coupe also gets a Spirited Mode that enables rapid acceleration by temporarily boosting torque to 1,075 Nm. This allows for a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 4.1 seconds.
9/9 The Black Badge Spectre was made for clients who demand both luxury and dynamic performance. Rolls-Royce used driving data from existing clients to shape the development of this drivetrain.
First Published Date: 22 Feb 2025, 15:29 PM IST
TAGS: rolls royce black badge spectre rolls royce rolls royce spectre electric car electric vehicle ev '
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS