Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Rolls Royce Spectre Luxury Ev Gets A High Performance Black Badge Edition
In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre luxury EV gets a high-performance Black Badge edition
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
22 Feb 2025, 15:29 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Black Badge Spectre is a high-performance luxury EV coupe that makes 650 bhp and 1,075 Nm of torque.
1/9
The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre has been globally unveiled as a high-performance variant of the luxury EV. It comes with a bold exterior, a luxurious cabin, and expanded customisability.
2/9
The electric super-coupe broke cover with a Vapour Violet exterior and is offered with an optional Ice Black bonnet. It comes with a dark-finished grille and the traditional Spirit of Ecstasy.
3/9
When configuring the Black Badge Spectre, buyers can select from 44,000 available colours or even commission a custom shade according to their personal preferences.
4/9
With the new edition, Rolls-Royce has introduced a new set of 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminium wheels
5/9
The cabin features a customisable illuminated grille and treadplates. There is also a star-pattern Illuminated Fascia with 5,500 illuminated elements on a Piano Black background.
6/9
There is also a star-pattern Illuminated Fascia with 5,500 illuminated elements on a Piano Black background. This is framed by a Technical Fibre surface finish with a diamond-shaped weave that uses carbon and fine metal thread on top of a Bolivar wood base.
7/9
The Black Badge Spectre features an Infinity Mode that unlocks the full 659 bhp power output, offering better throttle response.
8/9
The electric coupe also gets a Spirited Mode that enables rapid acceleration by temporarily boosting torque to 1,075 Nm. This allows for a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 4.1 seconds.
9/9
The Black Badge Spectre was made for clients who demand both luxury and dynamic performance. Rolls-Royce used driving data from existing clients to shape the development of this drivetrain.
First Published Date:
22 Feb 2025, 15:29 PM IST
TAGS:
rolls royce black badge spectre
rolls royce
rolls royce spectre
electric car
electric vehicle
ev
'
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS