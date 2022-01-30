Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Photos In pics: Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid reflects sheer opulence

In pics: Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid reflects sheer opulence

Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is a bespoke one-off luxury car for Singapore.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Jan 2022, 09:54 AM
1/11 Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is based on the long-wheelbase variant of the luxury car.
2/11 Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid gets Arctic White with a tint of violet for exterior paint theme.
3/11 Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid carries distinctive styling inside the cabin on various parts including dashboard, door trims, door sills etc.
4/11 Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is the second bespoke model for Singapore from the Rolls-Royce, as the British luxury car marquee designed SG50 Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost before to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary.
5/11 Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid takes inspiration from Vanda Miss Joaquim, which is a hybrid orchid and national flower of Singapore.
6/11 Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid's interior has been designed by UK-based artist and textile designer Helen Amy Murray.
7/11 Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid uses a unique, hand-sculpted silk artwork behind a pure glass that runs uninterrupted across the car's fascia.
8/11 Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid's hand-sculpted silk artwork comes featuring Grace White, Havana, and Smoke Grey with Dark Olive stitching.
9/11 Rolls-Royce took two-years time to built this bespoke Phantom Orchid.
10/11 Rolls-Royce selected the orchid as an inspirational theme for resilience, beauty, and strength.
11/11 Rolls-Royce is yet to announce pricing of the bespoke Phantom Orchid.
First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid Rolls-Royce Phantom Rolls-Royce luxury cars Phantom Orchid
