In pics: Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid reflects sheer opulence
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is a bespoke one-off luxury car for Singapore.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is based on the long-wheelbase variant of the luxury car.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid gets Arctic White with a tint of violet for exterior paint theme.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid carries distinctive styling inside the cabin on various parts including dashboard, door trims, door sills etc.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is the second bespoke model for Singapore from the Rolls-Royce, as the British luxury car marquee designed SG50 Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost before to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid takes inspiration from Vanda Miss Joaquim, which is a hybrid orchid and national flower of Singapore.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid's interior has been designed by UK-based artist and textile designer Helen Amy Murray.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid uses a unique, hand-sculpted silk artwork behind a pure glass that runs uninterrupted across the car's fascia.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid's hand-sculpted silk artwork comes featuring Grace White, Havana, and Smoke Grey with Dark Olive stitching.
Rolls-Royce took two-years time to built this bespoke Phantom Orchid.
Rolls-Royce selected the orchid as an inspirational theme for resilience, beauty, and strength.
Rolls-Royce is yet to announce pricing of the bespoke Phantom Orchid.
30 Jan 2022, 09:54 AM IST