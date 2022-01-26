Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Republic Day motorcycle stunts over decades

The country's Republic Day Parades over the years have witnessed several spectacular motorcycle stunts by armed forces. Here is a look at some of them.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jan 2022, 12:02 PM
1/7 Republic Day parades are incomplete without stellar performances and stunts put forth by the country's armed forces. Stunts are performed on motorcycles as well in controlled and monitored environment. (@royalenfield/Twitter)
2/7 For decades, the motorcycle display teams of our forces have performed these stunts to celebrate the glory of the Republic Day Parade. These stunts are a proof of the precision and teamwork of the army that makes them a united and formidable force. (@royalenfield/Twitter)
3/7 The image shows a spectacular show put forward by a motorcycle display team on one of the Republic Day Parades over the decade. However, for 2021, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, motorcycle stunts were skipped and spectator count was also lowered. (@royalenfield/Twitter)
4/7 The image shows women bikers putting forth a splendid display of unity and grit via a motorcycle stunt. (@royalenfield/Twitter)
5/7 These stunts serve as a befitting reminder that people can achieve great things when they ride together. Both people and nation.
6/7 This image showcases another spectacular motorcycle show by armed forces of the country. Republic Day celebrates the bravery and unity of these men and women in uniform who set an example for everyone to follow. (@royalenfield/Twitter)
7/7 The image shows women armed forces showcasing their bravery and their willingness to sacrifice for the nation. (@royalenfield/Twitter)
First Published Date: 26 Jan 2022, 12:01 PM IST
